 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US cut-length plate imports down 32.2 percent in December from November

Wednesday, 26 February 2025 23:18:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 28,232 mt in December 2024, down 32.2 percent from November and down 32.7 percent from December 2023 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $30.6 million in December 2024, compared to $44.1 million in November and $57.7 million in December 2023.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in December with 15,777 mt compared to 17,683 mt in November and 17,073 mt in December 2023. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in December include South Korea with 7,729 mt, Australia with 1,339 mt, and Sweden with 1,196 mt.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US plates in coil imports up 57.4 percent in December from November

26 Feb | Steel News

S. Korea imposes provisional AD duties on thick steel plates from China

24 Feb | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices mainly stable, upward bias in some offers

24 Feb | Flats and Slab

Japanese crude steel output down 6.6 percent in January

21 Feb | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 8, 2025

20 Feb | Flats and Slab

China’s Delong Steel and Belgium’s Steelinvest establish JV in UAE

20 Feb | Steel News

US rescinds review of AD order on CTL plate from Dillinger France

20 Feb | Steel News

Germany’s Ilsenburger Grobblech to supply heavy plate for wind tower construction

18 Feb | Steel News

Exports of heavy plates from Brazil decline sharply in January

17 Feb | Steel News

US exports of plates in coil up 33.2 percent in December from November

17 Feb | Steel News