US cut-length plate imports down 32.2 percent in December from November

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 28,232 mt in December 2024, down 32.2 percent from November and down 32.7 percent from December 2023 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $30.6 million in December 2024, compared to $44.1 million in November and $57.7 million in December 2023.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in December with 15,777 mt compared to 17,683 mt in November and 17,073 mt in December 2023. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in December include South Korea with 7,729 mt, Australia with 1,339 mt, and Sweden with 1,196 mt.