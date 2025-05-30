US cut-length plate imports down 31.3 percent in March from February

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 32,896 mt in March 2025, down 31.3 percent from February and down 40.9 percent from March 2024 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $35.6 million in March 2025, compared to $52.8 million in February and $69.1 million in March 2024.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from South Korea in March with 17,319 mt compared to 17,261 mt in February and 22,667 mt in March 2024. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in March include Canada with 11,155 mt and Sweden with 1,579 mt.