US CRC imports up 21.3 percent in January from December

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 143,857 mt in January this year, up 21.3 percent month on month and up 28.3 percent year on year. By value, CRC imports totaled $139.9 million in January this year, compared to $115.5 million in December and $124.1 million in January last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in January with 47,417 mt, compared to 40,885 mt in December and 45,911 mt in January last year. Other top sources of imported CRC in January include Mexico with 30,373 mt, Sweden with 9,333 mt, Brazil with 9,304 mt, and South Korea with 8,414 mt.