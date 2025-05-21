US CRC imports up 14.7 percent in March from February

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 117,132 mt in March this year, up 14.7 percent month on month and down 8.4 percent year on year. By value, CRC imports totaled $133.4 million in March this year, compared to $106.3 million in February and $143.8 million in March last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in March with 35,869 mt, compared to 39,027 mt in February and 55,642 mt in March last year. Other top sources of imported CRC in March include Mexico with 23,400 mt, Taiwan with 10,069 mt, South Korea with 9,976 mt, and Vietnam with 9,845 mt.