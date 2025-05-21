 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US CRC imports up 14.7 percent in March from February

Wednesday, 21 May 2025 18:08:58 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 117,132 mt in March this year, up 14.7 percent month on month and down 8.4 percent year on year. By value, CRC imports totaled $133.4 million in March this year, compared to $106.3 million in February and $143.8 million in March last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in March with 35,869 mt, compared to 39,027 mt in February and 55,642 mt in March last year. Other top sources of imported CRC in March include Mexico with 23,400 mt, Taiwan with 10,069 mt, South Korea with 9,976 mt, and Vietnam with 9,845 mt.


Tags: Crc Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US CRC exports up 32.6 percent in March from February

21 May | Steel News

CRC import price offers maintain stability in Brazil

19 May | Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC prices enter new downtrend as auto sector pauses restocking and discounted sales speculated

19 May | Flats and Slab

US flat steel prices steady to down amid scant finished steel demand and lower monthly scrap pricing

15 May | Flats and Slab

US steel exports up 3.6 percent in March from February

15 May | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 20, 2025

15 May | Flats and Slab

European CRC and HDG markets stall amid weak demand and ample inventories

15 May | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot prices decline influenced by HRC prices, sluggish demand

15 May | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s coated steel prices fall amid weak local sales, slack export demand

14 May | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC offer prices rise slightly despite weakness in local market

14 May | Flats and Slab