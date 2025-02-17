 |  Login 
US CRC imports up 10.2 percent in December from November

Monday, 17 February 2025 21:11:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 118,581 mt in December this year, up 10.2 percent month on month and up 21.8 percent year on year. By value, CRC imports totaled $115.5 million in December this year, compared to $107.4 million in November and $100.6 million in December last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in December with 40,885 mt, compared to 34,891 mt in November and 38,886 mt in December last year. Other top sources of imported CRC in December include Mexico with 11,887 mt, Australia with 10,085 mt, Taiwan with 9,013 mt, and Vietnam with 8,862 mt.


