US CRC imports down 29.1 percent in February from January

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 102,110 mt in February this year, down 29.1 percent month on month and down 7.5 percent year on year. By value, CRC imports totaled $106.3 million in February this year, compared to $139.9 million in January and $127.4 million in February last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in February with 39,027 mt, compared to 47,417 mt in January and 47,339 mt in February last year. Other top sources of imported CRC in February include Mexico with 9,995 mt, Vietnam with 7,502 mt, Australia with 7,303 mt, and Sweden with 7,168 mt.