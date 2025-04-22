 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US CRC imports down 29.1 percent in February from January

Tuesday, 22 April 2025 03:44:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 102,110 mt in February this year, down 29.1 percent month on month and down 7.5 percent year on year. By value, CRC imports totaled $106.3 million in February this year, compared to $139.9 million in January and $127.4 million in February last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in February with 39,027 mt, compared to 47,417 mt in January and 47,339 mt in February last year. Other top sources of imported CRC in February include Mexico with 9,995 mt, Vietnam with 7,502 mt, Australia with 7,303 mt, and Sweden with 7,168 mt.


Tags: Crc Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Local Indian CRC prices stable, minor inventory pressures seen in regions

21 Apr | Flats and Slab

US flat steel markets slip as scrap pricing slumps amid limited demand, tariffs and shipping uncertainty

18 Apr | Flats and Slab

US CRC exports down 34.9 percent in February from January

18 Apr | Steel News

European CRC and HDG markets tread water amid lack of demand, uncertain outlook

18 Apr | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 16, 2025

17 Apr | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot prices stable, market expects softening next week

17 Apr | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC offer prices edge up slightly

16 Apr | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 5.1% in early April

16 Apr | Steel News

US steel exports down 13.3 percent in February from January

16 Apr | Steel News

CRC prices in India show only minor weakness, backed by auto demand

14 Apr | Flats and Slab