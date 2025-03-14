US CRC exports up 51.6 percent in January from December

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 74,446 mt in January this year, up 51.6 percent month on month and up 24.1 percent year on year. By value, CRC exports totaled $89.2 million in January, compared to $67.3 million in the previous month and $77.9 million in the same month last year. According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 74,446 mt in January this year, up 51.6 percent month on month and up 24.1 percent year on year. By value, CRC exports totaled $89.2 million in January, compared to $67.3 million in the previous month and $77.9 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in January with 55,523 mt, compared to 34,696 mt in December and 39,883 mt in January last year. The other top destination was Canada with 18,543 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in January.