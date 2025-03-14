 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US CRC exports up 51.6 percent in January from December

Friday, 14 March 2025 22:37:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 74,446 mt in January this year, up 51.6 percent month on month and up 24.1 percent year on year. By value, CRC exports totaled $89.2 million in January, compared to $67.3 million in the previous month and $77.9 million in the same month last year. According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 74,446 mt in January this year, up 51.6 percent month on month and up 24.1 percent year on year. By value, CRC exports totaled $89.2 million in January, compared to $67.3 million in the previous month and $77.9 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in January with 55,523 mt, compared to 34,696 mt in December and 39,883 mt in January last year. The other top destination was Canada with 18,543 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in January.


Tags: Crc Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US flat steel prices continue higher as Section 232 import tariffs take effect March 12

14 Mar | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 11, 2025

13 Mar | Flats and Slab

Canada retaliates against US with reciprocal steel tariffs

13 Mar | Steel News

Anshan Steel and Bengang keep their HRC prices stable for April

13 Mar | Flats and Slab

CRC import price offers decline in Brazil

13 Mar | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot prices rise amid HRC mills’ higher prices

12 Mar | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC offer prices continue their downward trend

12 Mar | Flats and Slab

Trump administration backs down on 50 percent tariffs for Canada following Canadian concessions on power price hikes

12 Mar | Steel News

US steel exports up 27.3 percent in January from December

11 Mar | Steel News

Coated and CR steel prices rise in Turkey amid firmer HRC, temporarily limited supply

11 Mar | Flats and Slab