US CRC exports up 32.6 percent in March from February

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 64,226 mt in March this year, up 32.6 percent month on month and up 5.9 percent year on year. By value, CRC exports totaled $83.3 million in March, compared to $64.2 million in the previous month and $77.8 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in March with 47,360 mt, compared to 32,112 mt in February and 43,714 mt in March last year. The other top destination was Canada with 16,349 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in March.