 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US CRC exports up 32.6 percent in March from February

Wednesday, 21 May 2025 18:05:57 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 64,226 mt in March this year, up 32.6 percent month on month and up 5.9 percent year on year. By value, CRC exports totaled $83.3 million in March, compared to $64.2 million in the previous month and $77.8 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in March with 47,360 mt, compared to 32,112 mt in February and 43,714 mt in March last year. The other top destination was Canada with 16,349 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in March.


Tags: Crc Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US CRC imports up 14.7 percent in March from February

21 May | Steel News

CRC import price offers maintain stability in Brazil

19 May | Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC prices enter new downtrend as auto sector pauses restocking and discounted sales speculated

19 May | Flats and Slab

US flat steel prices steady to down amid scant finished steel demand and lower monthly scrap pricing

15 May | Flats and Slab

US steel exports up 3.6 percent in March from February

15 May | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 20, 2025

15 May | Flats and Slab

European CRC and HDG markets stall amid weak demand and ample inventories

15 May | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot prices decline influenced by HRC prices, sluggish demand

15 May | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s coated steel prices fall amid weak local sales, slack export demand

14 May | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC offer prices rise slightly despite weakness in local market

14 May | Flats and Slab