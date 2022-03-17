﻿
English
US CRC exports up 0.9 percent in January

Thursday, 17 March 2022 19:25:24 (GMT+3)
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 50,797 mt in January 2022, up 0.9 percent from December and up 41.8 percent from January 2021. By value, CRC exports totaled $64.1 million in January, compared to $62.9 million in the previous month and $37.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in January with 32,339 mt, compared to 37,973 mt in December and 22,501 mt in January 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 17,866 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in January.


