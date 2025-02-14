 |  Login 
US CRC exports down 39.7 percent in December from November

Friday, 14 February 2025 17:41:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 49,093 mt in December this year, down 39.7 percent month on month and up 2.4 percent year on year. By value, CRC exports totaled $63.7 million in December, compared to $84.7 million in the previous month and $59.6 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in December with 34,696 mt, compared to 51,514 mt in November and 35,664 mt in December last year. The other top destination was Canada with 13,817 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in December.


