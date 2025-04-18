US CRC exports down 34.9 percent in February from January

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 48,412 mt in February this year, down 34.9 percent month on month and down 19.2 percent year on year. By value, CRC exports totaled $64.2 million in February, compared to $89.2 million in the previous month and $78.1 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in February with 32,112 mt, compared to 55,523 mt in January and 42,144 mt in February last year. The other top destination was Canada with 15,958 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in February.