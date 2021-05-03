US construction spending up 0.2 percent in March

Monday, 03 May 2021 18:34:45 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau announced that US construction spending during March 2021 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,513.1 billion, 0.2 percent (±0.8 percent) above the revised February estimate of $1,509.9 billion. The March figure is 5.3 percent (±1.0 percent) above the March 2020 estimate of $1,436.7 billion.

During the first three months of this year, construction spending amounted to $328.3 billion, 4.5 percent (±1.0 percent) above the $314.1 billion for the same period in 2020.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,169.2 billion, 0.7 percent (±0.7 percent) above the revised February estimate of $1,160.9 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $725.2 billion in March, 1.7 percent (±1.3 percent) above the revised February estimate of $713.1 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $444.0 billion in March, 0.9 percent (±0.7 percent) below the revised February estimate of $447.8 billion.

In March, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $343.9 billion, 1.5 percent (±1.3 percent) below the revised February estimate of $349.0 billion. Educational construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $85.3 billion, 2.0 percent (±2.5 percent) below the revised February estimate of $87.1 billion. Highway construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $98.8 billion, 2.2 percent (±4.4 percent) below the revised February estimate of $101.1 billion.