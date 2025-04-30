 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US-based...

US-based Electra raises $186 million to advance clean iron production technology

Wednesday, 30 April 2025 14:06:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

US-based clean iron company Electra has raised $186 million in its latest investment round in which a wide range of steel companies participated, including Nucor Corporation and other venture firms such as Capricorn Investment Group and Temasek Holdings.

Increasing its total funding to $214 million, Electra plans to build a demonstration plant with a 500 mt capacity per year by 2029, with which the company will try to scale up its carbon-free iron making process.

“This broad, very sophisticated, strategic investor base gives us a vote of confidence that our solution can potentially be an integral part of the value chain,” stated Sandeep Nijhawan, CEO of Electra.

Electra uses electricity and renewable energy for its iron making processes, instead of using coal and extreme heat, which are common in traditional iron making. This makes the process greener and helps reduce carbon emissions. On the other hand, Electra’s patented technology has the ability to remove co-products such as silica and alumina, further improving the quality of the iron while protecting critical minerals.


Tags: North America Steelmaking Decarbonization 

Similar articles

Hyundai Steel and POSCO join forces for steel production in US

21 Apr | Steel News

SSAB withdraws from talks with US government for decarbonization project

17 Jan | Steel News

US-based Electra and Germany’s INTERFER to collaborate on green iron production

18 Dec | Steel News

Canada’s Strategic Resources to procure DR iron ore concentrate from Javelin for pelletizer project

29 Nov | Steel News

Canada’s PyroGenesis to support decarbonization in steel industry

21 Nov | Steel News

CEBA: Decarbonization of US steel industry to require huge amounts of electricity

20 Nov | Steel News

Nucor Louisiana set world record for DRI production at ENERGIRON plant

06 Nov | Steel News

EAF investment of Canada’s Algoma Steel to be supported by new energy project

03 Sep | Steel News

US Steel, Molten Industries and CPFD Software to collaborate on carbon emissions reduction

24 Jul | Steel News

AISI and partners receive grant for increasing clean steel production

18 Jul | Steel News