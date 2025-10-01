Algoma Steel secures government support to withstand US tariffs and accelerate EAF transition

Canadian steelmaker Algoma Steel Group Inc. has announced that it has received a major financial boost with C$500 million in liquidity support from the Canadian federal and Ontario provincial governments. This funding aims to give Algoma the flexibility it needs to withstand US trade measures and accelerate its decarbonization and modernization plans.

The package includes C$400 million in loan facilities from the federal government under the Large Enterprise Tariff Loan Facility, and C$100 million from the Ontario government.

CEO Michael Garcia stated that the 50 percent tariff imposed by the US has effectively closed the US market to Canadian steel, necessitating decisive financial support. “We require this liquidity support to withstand this unprecedented US governmental action, and importantly, to continue our transformation for the future,” Garcia said, adding that Algoma remains a critical pillar of Canada’s economic strategy.

Operational adjustments in response to market conditions

In tandem with the funding announcement, Algoma is adjusting production to reflect reduced export opportunities caused by Section 232 tariffs and evolving domestic demand patterns.

The company will begin phasing out blast furnace and coke oven operations, which are no longer viable under current market conditions. Instead, it will accelerate its C$987 million EAF transition project. These adjustments are expected to enable Algoma to:

supply Canadian industries with high-quality as-rolled and heat-treated plate;

continued investment in diversification projects aligned with Canada ’s evolving needs;

reinforce Algoma’s role in supporting Canada ’s infrastructure, manufacturing, defense, and nation-building priorities.

Strategic transformation toward low-carbon steelmaking

The financial package supports Algoma’s strategic repositioning as a modern, low-carbon steel producer. The EAF transition is central to this plan, expected to cut carbon emissions significantly, lower operational costs, and enhance production flexibility.

CFO Rajat Marwah emphasized that the combination of liquidity and targeted EAF support provides a stable foundation for the company’s next phase.