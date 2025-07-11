Algoma Steel produces first steel using new EAF, launches low-carbon brand

Canadian steelmaker Algoma Steel has announced that it has successfully commenced production at its new electric arc furnace (EAF), completing over ten days of continuous testing. This milestone is a key step in the company’s transformation journey toward sustainable steel production.

The company described the first steel output as a breakthrough achievement, improving both environmental performance and customer service capabilities.

Volta: A new brand for low-carbon steel

All steel produced using Algoma’s EAFs will be marketed under a new brand, Volta. Volta steel maintains the same performance standards as conventionally produced steel but with a substantially lower environmental impact. Volta steel, powered by Ontario’s clean electricity grid, is expected to cut emissions by up to 70 percent. This aligns with Canada’s climate goals and strengthens Algoma’s contribution to building a low-carbon economy.