US extends compliance emission deadlines for coke oven facilities to safeguard steel supply

The White House has issued a proclamation granting certain coke oven processing plants a two-year exemption from newly enacted emissions-control requirements under the 2024 “Coke Oven Rule.” The decision recognizes that the emissions-control technologies required under the rule are not yet commercially available or cost-effective, making compliance by the current deadlines impractical.

Why the exemption was deemed necessary

The proclamation argues the metallurgical coke industry plays a vital role in the US economy, supporting the construction, energy, infrastructure, manufacturing and defense sectors. Some 70 percent of US steel production relies on metallurgical coke from these coke oven plants.

Enforcing the regulations immediately would risk closure of coke production plants, disruption of metallurgical coke supply and serious harm to the US steel industry.

Facilities listed will comply with pre-2024 emissions standards for the next two years, instead of the more stringent new requirements.