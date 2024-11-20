 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CEBA:...

CEBA: Decarbonization of US steel industry to require huge amounts of electricity

Wednesday, 20 November 2024 16:58:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US-based Clean Energy Buyers Association (CEBA) has stated in its new report that fossil-free steelmaking technologies will require at least 10 times as much electricity as existing blast furnaces and that the US steel industry will need 174 TWh of electricity per year by 2050 to cut its carbon emissions by up to 57 percent.

In the meantime, decarbonization of steelmaking with renewable energies would need at least 28 GW of solar and wind energy resources, as well as 58 GW of battery storage by 2050.

“State governments, grid operators, and electricity producers should prepare today by securing funding, applying for permits, and collaboratively planning for increased clean energy deployment and expanded regional transmission,” Jen Snook, industrial sector advisor at CEBA, commented.

Additionally, CEBA stated that utility companies will need to offer more carbon-free energy options, allowing steelmakers to operate with low-cost, reliable clean energy and to meet demand for near-zero emissions steel. Transmission reform also can help the steel industry have easier access to sources of clean electricity, it said.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking Decarbonization 

Similar articles

Nucor Louisiana set world record for DRI production at ENERGIRON plant

06 Nov | Steel News

US Steel, Molten Industries and CPFD Software to collaborate on carbon emissions reduction

24 Jul | Steel News

AISI and partners receive grant for increasing clean steel production

18 Jul | Steel News

Cleveland-Cliffs sets new emissions reduction targets

27 May | Steel News

US Steel starts DR pellet unit at Keetac

24 May | Steel News

US-based Electra to produce clean iron to help decarbonization

11 Apr | Steel News

US Steel to capture CO2 from blast furnaces at Gary Works

04 Apr | Steel News

Cleveland-Cliffs to receive funding for two decarbonization projects

26 Mar | Steel News

Nucor Louisiana set world record for DRI production at ENERGIRON plant

06 Nov | Steel News

US Steel, Molten Industries and CPFD Software to collaborate on carbon emissions reduction

24 Jul | Steel News