Nucor Louisiana set world record for DRI production at ENERGIRON plant

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced that Nucor Steel Louisiana, LLC, a direct reduced iron (DRI) producer subsidiary of US-based steelmaker Nucor Corporation, has set a world record by producing 330.3 tons of cold direct reduced iron (CDRI) per hour, equal to 7,928 tons of CDRI per day at its ENERGIRON DR plant.

The DR plant with a production capacity of 2.5 million ton per year, which was jointly developed by Tenova and Italy-based plantmaker Danieli, shows the contribution of the ENERGIRON technology to the sustainability and efficiency in the steel industry, Tenova stated.