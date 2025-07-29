Hertha Metals unveils low-emission steelmaking technology

US-based startup Hertha Metals has reported a significant advancement in low-emission steel production. The company claims its new process is cost-effective, energy-efficient, and just as scalable as conventional methods. Since late 2024, Hertha has been operating a pilot facility with a daily production capacity of one ton, supported by over $17 million in funding from investors including Khosla Ventures and Breakthrough Energy Fellows.

Technical overview

According to the company, the core of its innovation lies in a proprietary single-step process that directly converts low-grade iron ores, fines, and steelmaking byproducts into molten steel or high-purity iron. The technology is designed to be modular and scalable, enabling utilization of domestic ores and mine waste that were previously unusable, which reduces input costs. Other reported benefits include a 30 percent reduction in energy use and at least a 50 percent cut in carbon emissions, potentially up to 98 percent when powered by clean hydrogen. The process is also said to be adaptable for smaller-scale production facilities.

Next step: Scale up to 500,000 tons annually

Following the success of its pilot plant, Hertha Metals has announced plans to increase its high-quality steel production in the next step to 500,000 tons per year. The company said this step is intended to support the transition toward broader commercial deployment of low-emission steelmaking technologies.