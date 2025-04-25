US assigns zero preliminary dumping margin for welded line pipe from S. Korea

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on welded line pipe from South Korea for the period between December 1, 2022, and November 30, 2023.

The DOC preliminarily determined that Husteel Co., Ltd, Hyundai Steel Pipe Co., Ltd, NEXTEEL Co., Ltd, and SeAH Steel Corporation have not made sales of the given products at less than normal value in the given period. As a result, the DOC has determined an estimated weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for the companies.

The final results of the review are expected to be announced within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.