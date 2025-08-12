 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US assigns zero preliminary dumping margin for steel threaded rod from India

Tuesday, 12 August 2025 09:57:58 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on carbon and alloy steel threaded rod (steel threaded rod) from India for the period between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.

The DOC has preliminarily found that Mangal Steel Enterprises Limited (Mangal) did not make sales of subject merchandise at prices below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined an estimated weighted-average dumping margin of zero for the company.

The final results of the review are expected to be announced within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.


Tags: US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US delays increased tariffs on Chinese goods by another 90 days

12 Aug | Steel News

US assigns preliminary AD margin of 18.87% on rebar from Turkey’s Colakoglu

12 Aug | Steel News

Canada holds back on retaliation for now despite US tariff increase

11 Aug | Steel News

US domestic rebar and wire rod both flat for the second consecutive week

07 Aug | Longs and Billet

US issues preliminary results of AD review on wire rod from S. Korea’s POSCO

06 Aug | Steel News

US issues final AD margins for wire rod from Mexico

06 Aug | Steel News

US finalizes new tariff rates: Turkey among countries with lowest duties

01 Aug | Steel News

US and South Korea finalize major trade deal ahead of tariff deadline

01 Aug | Steel News

US and China conclude talks on tariff truce extension, no deal reached yet

31 Jul | Steel News

Trump announces 25% tariff on Indian imports starting August 1

30 Jul | Steel News