US assigns zero preliminary dumping margin for steel threaded rod from India

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on carbon and alloy steel threaded rod (steel threaded rod) from India for the period between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.

The DOC has preliminarily found that Mangal Steel Enterprises Limited (Mangal) did not make sales of subject merchandise at prices below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined an estimated weighted-average dumping margin of zero for the company.

The final results of the review are expected to be announced within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.