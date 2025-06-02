 |  Login 
US assigns zero dumping margin for OCTG from S. Korea

Monday, 02 June 2025 09:29:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from South Korea for the period between September 1, 2022, and August 31, 2023.

During the given period, NEXTEEL Co., Ltd, SeAH Steel Corporation, AJU Besteel Co., Ltd, Hyundai Steel Company, Husteel Co., Ltd, and ILJIN Steel Corporation were found to have not made sales of the given products at less than normal value.

The DOC has determined an estimated weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for the companies. According to the preliminary results, the estimated weighted-average dumping margins were at zero percent for NEXTEEL Co., Ltd, 0.53 percent for SeAH Steel Corporation, AJU Besteel Co., Ltd, Hyundai Steel Company, Husteel Co., Ltd, and ILJIN Steel Corporation.


