US assigns zero dumping margin for nickel-plated flat steel from Japan’s Toyo Kohan

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on diffusion-annealed, nickel-plated flat rolled steel products from Japan for the period between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024.

During the review period, the product in question from Toyo Kohan was found not to have been sold at less than normal value. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for the company, in line with the preliminary results.