 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US assigns zero dumping margin for circular welded pipe from Thailand

Friday, 04 July 2025 13:45:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain circular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from Thailand for the period between March 1, 2023, and February 29, 2024.

During the given period, Saha Thai Steel Pipe Public Co., Ltd. and Thai Premium Pipe Co. Ltd. were found to have not made sales of the given products at less than normal value. The DOC has determined an estimated weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for the companies, in line with the preliminary results.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Turkey already exhausts some EU long and pipe import quotas

04 Jul | Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports down 2.4 percent in April 2025

04 Jul | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

02 Jul | Tube and Pipe

US structural pipe and tube exports down 5.9 percent in April 2025

01 Jul | Steel News

Cybersteel boosts stainless pipe production in Russia with RUB 12 billion investment

01 Jul | Steel News

Tenaris to increase use of renewables with new wind farm in Argentina

01 Jul | Steel News

US rig count decreases while Canadian rig count increases - week 27, 2025

01 Jul | Steel News

France’s Vallourec secures 30,000 mt OCTG supply contract with ADNOC

30 Jun | Steel News

US standard pipe imports down 3.4 percent in April 2025

28 Jun | Steel News

US OCTG exports down 31.9 percent in April 2025

28 Jun | Steel News