US assigns zero dumping margin for circular welded pipe from Thailand

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain circular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from Thailand for the period between March 1, 2023, and February 29, 2024.

During the given period, Saha Thai Steel Pipe Public Co., Ltd. and Thai Premium Pipe Co. Ltd. were found to have not made sales of the given products at less than normal value. The DOC has determined an estimated weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for the companies, in line with the preliminary results.