 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US and UK may sign trade deal, UK could avoid new US tariffs

Monday, 03 March 2025 14:48:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

It seems that US President Donald Trump will break his word of “no exceptions or exemptions regarding the tariff”. Following a meeting between Trump and Keir Starmer, the UK’s prime minister in White House, trade talks between the two countries have resumed, which could result in a new trade agreement between the sides, according to media reports.

A potential trade agreement between the US and the UK could prevent the additional US tariffs from being imposed on the UK. The agreement could also protect the US from the UK’s often-threatened tariffs.

Trump had recently announced 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from trading partners with duty-free exemptions or tariff-rate quota deals, such as the UK, adding that there would be no exceptions or exemptions regarding the tariff, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: US North America Trading Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US ITC votes to maintain AD order on rebar imports from seven countries

13 Dec | Steel News

US issues final results of AD review on circular welded pipe from S. Korea

06 Jun | Steel News

AISI applauds Biden’s call to triple existing tariffs on Chinese steel imports

17 Apr | Steel News

US ITC votes to maintain AD order on clad steel plate imports from Japan

28 Mar | Steel News

US ITC maintains AD/CVD orders on mechanical tubing from six countries

19 Jan | Steel News

US Supreme Court declines to hear steel importer’s Section 232 appeal

30 Oct | Steel News

US and EU fail to reach agreement on Section 232 tariffs, aim for deal later this year

20 Oct | Steel News

US ITC votes to maintain AD orders on foundry coke imports from China

16 Oct | Steel News

US ITC votes to maintain AD/CVD duties on stainless steel flanges

12 Oct | Steel News

US ITC votes to maintain AD/CVD orders on stainless steel sheet and strip from three countries

02 Oct | Steel News