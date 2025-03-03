US and UK may sign trade deal, UK could avoid new US tariffs

It seems that US President Donald Trump will break his word of “no exceptions or exemptions regarding the tariff”. Following a meeting between Trump and Keir Starmer, the UK’s prime minister in White House, trade talks between the two countries have resumed, which could result in a new trade agreement between the sides, according to media reports.

A potential trade agreement between the US and the UK could prevent the additional US tariffs from being imposed on the UK. The agreement could also protect the US from the UK’s often-threatened tariffs.