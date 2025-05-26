 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US and Canadian rig counts decrease this week

Monday, 26 May 2025 12:12:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on May 23, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by 10 to 566, compared to the previous week.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by two to 98 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by eight to 465, week on week. The overall US rig count is down by 34 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by seven to 114 rigs in the week ending May 23, compared to the previous week. The Canadian rig count decreased by six compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Canada US North America 

Similar articles

US line pipe imports up 44.3 percent in March from February

27 May | Steel News

US issues final results of AD review on welded pressure pipe from Vietnam

26 May | Steel News

India’s VPTL commissions new value-added welded tube plant

26 May | Steel News

Ukraine extends AD duty on coated steel from Russia and China

23 May | Steel News

Corinth Pipeworks to supply steel pipes for Adriatica pipeline project

23 May | Steel News

US OCTG imports up 43.2 percent in March from February

22 May | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices move sideways or rise slightly

22 May | Tube and Pipe

Japanese crude steel output down 6.4 percent in April

22 May | Steel News

Turkey’s welded pipe exports down 12.2 percent in Q1

21 May | Steel News

Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 24.3 percent in Jan-Apr

20 May | Steel News