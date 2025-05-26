US and Canadian rig counts decrease this week

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on May 23, 2025, the US rotary rig count decreased by 10 to 566, compared to the previous week.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by two to 98 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by eight to 465, week on week. The overall US rig count is down by 34 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by seven to 114 rigs in the week ending May 23, compared to the previous week. The Canadian rig count decreased by six compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.