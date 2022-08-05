US and Canadian rig count both drop slightly week-on-week

Friday, 05 August 2022 23:45:45 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending August 5, 2022, the us rotary rig count decreased by three to 764 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by four to 161, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by seven to 598. The overall US rig count is now up by 273 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by one to 203 rigs in the week ending AugUSt 5. The Canadian rig count is now up by 47 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.