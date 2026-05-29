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US and Canada rig count increases - week 22, 2026

Friday, 29 May 2026 23:03:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on May 29, 2026, the US rotary rig count increased by four rigs week on week to 562.

The number of rigs drilling for gas remained unchanged at 125, while number of rigs drilling for oil increased by four to 429. The overall US rig count is down by one rig in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 24 to 162 rigs in the week ending May 29. The Canadian rig count increased by 50 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


Tags: Canada North America 

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