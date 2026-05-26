Canadian industrial product and raw material prices increase in April 2026

According to Statistics Canada, prices of products manufactured in Canada, as measured by the Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI), increased 2.0 percent month over month in April and increased 11.4 percent on a yearly basis. Prices of raw materials purchased by manufacturers operating in Canada, as measured by the Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI), gained 2.6 percent from March to April and increased 31.6 percent year over year in April.

The IPPI was up 2.0 percent month over month in April, the fourth consecutive monthly increase for the index.

The IPPI was up 11.4 percent year over year in April 2026, the index's 19th consecutive month of year-over-year increases.

In April, the RMPI increased 2.6 percent month over month, mainly driven by higher prices for crude energy products (+8.2 percent). Excluding crude energy products, the RMPI decreased 0.5 percent.

The RMPI increased 31.6 percent year on year in April. Excluding crude energy products, the RMPI posted a 22.7 percent year over year rise in April.