Investment in Canadian building construction decreases 1.3 percent in March 2026

According to Statistics Canada, month over month, investment in building construction declined by 1.3 percent to $22.6 billion in March. Investment in the residential sector decreased 2.2 percent in March, while investment in the non-residential sector increased 0.6% percent.

Investment in residential building construction decreased by $345.4 million to $15.5 billion in March.

Nationally, investment in detached single-family homes decreased by $149.9 million to $7.2 billion in March. Losses in Ontario (-$119.5 million) led the national decline, supported by broad declines across seven other provinces and one territory.

Investment in the non-residential sector increased by $40.8 million to $7.0 billion in March. Investment in the institutional component decreased by 0.3 percent to $2.1 billion, the industrial component increased by 3.3 percent to $1.3 billion, and the commercial component increased by 0.1 percent to $3.6 billion.