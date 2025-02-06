US amends AD order on circular welded steel pipe from S. Korea

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it has amended the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on circular welded non-alloy steel pipe from South Korea for the period between November 1, 2019 and October 31, 2020.

The DOC noted that the final judgment from the US Court of International Trade is not in harmony with Commerce's final results of the administrative review. Accordingly, the DOC has determined a new dumping margin of 2.42 percent for Hyundai, 4.95 percent for Husteel, and 3.91 percent for the other companies.

On May 4, 2022, the DOC had announced its final determination in the antidumping investigation covering the period between November 1, 2019 and October 31, 2020. The DOC calculated weighted-average dumping margins of 1.97 percent for Hyundai, 4.07 percent for Husteel, and 3.21 percent for the other companies.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7306.30.1000, 7306.30.5025, 7306.30.5032, 7306.30.5040, 7306.30.5055, 7306.30.5085, and 7306.30.5090 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).