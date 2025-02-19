 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US adds derivative steel items to tariff order

Wednesday, 19 February 2025 15:01:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a White House stated, with the aim to regulate US steel imports, the Trump administration has included a list of 167 “derivative” steel items such as welded angles, shapes and sections of iron or steel; pipe fittings of iron or steel; chains of iron or steel; and screws, bolts and nuts of iron or steel to the Section 232 tariffs. Therefore, the downstream goods listed on the grounds that the increasing imports of certain derivative steel articles have lowered demand for goods produced by local steel producers may be subject to an additional 25 percent duty as of March 12, 2025.

According to the statement, imports of any steel article or derivative steel article from any source and in any quantity will be available to US importers, provided that the additional ad valorem tariffs are paid upon entry or withdrawal from warehouse for consumption.

On February 10, the US president Donald Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from trading partners with duty-free exemptions or tariff-rate quota deals, including Canada, Mexico, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, South Korea, the EU, Japan and the UK, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US rescinds review of AD order on CTL plate from Dillinger France

20 Feb | Steel News

US Steel: Tariffs to position us to pioneer new golden age of US steelmaking

17 Feb | Steel News

BIR: US tariffs add another uncertainty to complex market

17 Feb | Steel News

US prepares to impose reciprocal tariffs on every trading partner

14 Feb | Steel News

March scrap prices in US seen sideways to higher on low inventories, tariffs could further pressure scrap supply

14 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

US manufacturers warn of possible domino effects of steel tariffs

13 Feb | Steel News

US steel industry endorses new tariffs on imports

12 Feb | Steel News

Canacero: New US tariff imposition risks value chain in North America and region’s integration

12 Feb | Steel News

US issues preliminary CVD results on CORE from four countries

11 Feb | Steel News

Trump announces 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports

11 Feb | Steel News