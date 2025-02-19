US adds derivative steel items to tariff order

According to a White House stated, with the aim to regulate US steel imports, the Trump administration has included a list of 167 “derivative” steel items such as welded angles, shapes and sections of iron or steel; pipe fittings of iron or steel; chains of iron or steel; and screws, bolts and nuts of iron or steel to the Section 232 tariffs. Therefore, the downstream goods listed on the grounds that the increasing imports of certain derivative steel articles have lowered demand for goods produced by local steel producers may be subject to an additional 25 percent duty as of March 12, 2025.

According to the statement, imports of any steel article or derivative steel article from any source and in any quantity will be available to US importers, provided that the additional ad valorem tariffs are paid upon entry or withdrawal from warehouse for consumption.