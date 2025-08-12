UNESID: Spanish steel output down 6.8 percent in June 2025 from May

According to the Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, in June this year Spain’s steel production totaled 1.06 million mt, dropping by 6.8 percent month on month and remaining unchanged year on year. In the first half of this year, the country’s steel production totaled 6.61 million mt, compared to 6.19 million mt recorded in the same period of 2024.

In the given month, the Spanish steel industry recycled 844,000 mt of scrap to be used for new steel products, down by 9.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 1.4 percent year on year. In the first six months of the current year, the industry recycled 5.27 million mt of scrap.