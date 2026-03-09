 |  Login 
Acerinox and Jeremias contribute to decarbonizing construction sector with product line

Monday, 09 March 2026 16:03:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Spanish stainless steel producer Acerinox has announced that, together with Germany-based industrial group Jeremias Group, it has launched the Blueline product line, described as the world’s first low-emission chimney and smoke-extraction duct system.

The initiative aims to support the decarbonization of the construction industry by combining high-performance chimney systems with low-carbon stainless steel materials.

Product designed for low-carbon construction

According to the companies, the Blueline system contains more than 90 percent recycled material and achieves at least a 50 percent reduction in carbon footprint compared with conventional chimney and duct materials.

The new system is based on Acerinox’s EcoACX® sustainable stainless steel. This material incorporates a high share of recycled inputs and is produced using 100 percent renewable energy.

The partners stated that smoke and gas evacuation systems can play an important role in building decarbonization strategies. Through this collaboration, Acerinox and Jeremias aim to expand the use of low-carbon steel products in building infrastructure and to support the broader transition toward sustainable industrial production.


Tags: Spain European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization Acerinox 

