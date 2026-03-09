 |  Login 

Egypt proposes new safeguard duty plan for billet imports

Monday, 09 March 2026 17:23:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Egypt’s foreign trade ministry has suggested a new safeguard duty plan for billet imports from all origins, SteelOrbis understands.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, Egypt imposed a 16.2 percent provisional safeguard duty on billet imports, with a minimum of EGP 4,613/mt ($87.5/mt), effective for 200 days starting from September 14, 2025.

According to sources, the Egyptian authorities propose a new safeguard schema in which the imports of billet under the code 7207 will be subject to decremental duties over the next three years. Duties will start at 13 percent ad valorem on the CIF import value, then decrease to 12 percent and 11 percent in the following two years, respectively, while minimum specific duties will be at EGP 3,412/mt ($64.7/mt), EGP 3,120/mt ($59.1/mt) and EGP 2,860/mt ($54.2/mt).

The new plan also includes an annual tariff-free quota of 176,000 mt, sources told SteelOrbis. The expiration date and the distribution methods for this measure have not been detailed by the time of writing.

The Egyptian authorities will wait for comments for seven days before announcing their final decision.

$1 = EGP 52.74


Tags: Billet Semis Egypt North Africa 

