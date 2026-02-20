UNESID: Spanish steel output drops slightly in 2025

According to the Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, in December last year Spain’s steel production totaled 686,000 mt, dropping by 25.4 percent month on month and by 38.3 percent year on year. In the full year of 2025, the country’s steel production totaled 11.80 million mt, compared to 11.87 million mt recorded in 2024.

In the given month, the Spanish steel industry recycled 575,000 mt of scrap to be used for new steel products, down by 31.0 percent compared to the previous month and by 27.8 percent year on year. In 2025, the industry recycled 9.60 million mt of scrap.