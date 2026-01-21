UNESID: Spanish steel output down 3.1 percent in Nov 2025 from Oct

According to the Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, in November last year Spain’s steel production totaled 920,000 mt, dropping by 3.1 percent month on month and by 8.1 percent year on year. In the January-November period of 2025, the country’s steel production totaled 11.11 million mt, compared to 11.04 million mt recorded in the same period of 2024.

In the given month, the Spanish steel industry recycled 833,000 mt of scrap to be used for new steel products, down by 0.2 percent compared to the previous month and up by 3.6 percent year on year. In the first 11 months of last year, the industry recycled 9.02 million mt of scrap.