Tubacex secures €26 million offshore umbilical tube contracts across global energy projects

Tuesday, 17 February 2026 14:42:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Spain-based seamless stainless steel pipe producer Tubacex has secured three umbilical tube contracts with a combined value of €26 million, marking a record level for its order book in this high-value offshore oil and gas segment.

The projects were awarded by three global clients and cover developments in the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, the Europe-Mediterranean region, Australia, and Africa. The contracts are expected to further strengthen the company’s geographic diversification and position in technically demanding offshore markets.

Tubacex stated that the new agreements provide around 12 months of order visibility in the umbilicals segment. The company plans to execute the contracts through its specialized production centers, using processes specifically designed to meet subsea industry requirements.

Umbilicals play critical role in subsea systems

Umbilicals are essential components of offshore oil and gas infrastructure, linking surface facilities with seabed equipment. They carry hydraulic fluids, chemicals, and control signals used to operate valves, protect pipelines, and enable remote monitoring.

Often described as the “nervous system” of subsea operations, umbilicals ensure stability, safety, and continuous production in offshore environments.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Spain European Union Steelmaking Tubacex 

