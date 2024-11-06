 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Spain-based...

Spain-based Tubacex reports lower net profit in Jan-Sept

Wednesday, 06 November 2024 14:57:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Spain-based seamless stainless steel pipe producer Tubacex has announced its financial results for the first nine months of the current year.

In the given period, the company’s consolidated sales amounted to €569.1 million, down 11.3 percent from €641.9 million recorded in the same period of 2023, while its net profit amounted to €14.2 million, down 48.9 percent year on year.

In the first nine months this year, Tubacex’s EBITDA was at €78.1 million, compared to the €93.8 million recorded in the first nine months of last year.

According to its statement, these results do not yet reflect anticipated margins from products manufactured under the contract with UAE-based energy company Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) or the contribution from the soon-to-be-operational Abu Dhabi plant, expected to provide further financial uplift in 2025. Tubacex will supply 30,000 mt of seamless tubes to ADNOC for gas extraction in the Middle East over the coming ten years, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Spain European Union Steelmaking Tubacex 

Similar articles

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices stable amid supply-demand balance

06 Nov | Tube and Pipe

India imposes AD duty on welded stainless pipes and tubes from Vietnam, Thailand

06 Nov | Steel News

India’s Welspun Corp receives orders worth $155 million for HSAW pipe supply to US

05 Nov | Steel News

Italy’s Cogne completes acquisition of Mannesmann Stainless Tubes

05 Nov | Steel News

US issues final AD margin for LD welded pipe from Canada

05 Nov | Steel News

US rig count remains the same week-on-week while Canadian rig count decreases

04 Nov | Steel News

Nucor Tubular Products to increase cutting quality with new equipment from Danieli

31 Oct | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways, outlook turns negative

30 Oct | Tube and Pipe

EU’s organic coated sheet and wire rod import quotas for Turkey almost used up

30 Oct | Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports up 8.6 percent in August from July

29 Oct | Steel News