Spain’s Acerinox reports net loss and higher sales revenue for 2025

Monday, 02 March 2026 12:24:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Spanish stainless steel producer Acerinox S.A. has announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2025.

In the given quarter, the company reported a net loss of €47 million, compared to a net profit of €63 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024, while its sales revenue dropped by 1.7 percent year on year to €1.31 billion. In addition, Acerinox’s EBITDA was €32 million, down by 78.7 percent year on year.

In 2025, the company reported a net loss of €40 million, compared to a net profit of €225 million recorded in the previous year, while its sales revenue amounted to €5.78 billion, compared to €5.41 billion recorded in 2024. Also, Acerinox’s EBITDA was €354 million, down by 29.0 percent year on year.

The company stated that it has entered 2026 with expectations of a gradual market recovery, forecasting an improving performance throughout the fiscal year supported by better market conditions and a strengthening European regulatory environment.

According to CEO Bernardo Velázquez, recently introduced and forthcoming EU policy measures are expected to mark a decisive turning point for the stainless steel sector. While the company remains cautious regarding short-term demand prospects in Europe, it believes its competitive position has strengthened due to new trade defense measures and the implementation of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). Velázquez stated that these regulatory tools are likely to support domestic industry by limiting unfair import competition and reinforcing local production activity. He emphasized that, although economic cycles remain outside the company’s control, Acerinox’s industrial structure positions it well to capture value once market conditions begin to improve.


