 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Vallourec...

Vallourec supplies tubular solutions for California’s first CCS facility

Tuesday, 10 March 2026 15:00:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced that it supplied advanced tubular solutions for US-based energy and carbon management company California Resources Corporation’s (CRC) Carbon TerraVault I (CTV I) carbon capture and storage (CCS) development at the Elk Hills Field in Kern County, California.

California’s first carbon facility with EPA Class VI permit

According to Vallourec, Carbon TerraVault I is the first carbon capture and storage facility in California to obtain US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Class VI permits for carbon injection and storage in depleted reservoirs. The first carbon injection at the facility is scheduled for spring 2026.

At full capacity, CTV I is expected to store up to 1.46 million metric tons of carbon per year. The project is projected to contribute 38 million mt of carbon storage toward the broader Carbon TerraVault portfolio, which has a planned capacity exceeding 350 million mt.

According to Vallourec, the long-term storage capability of the project is intended to support California’s target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.

Tubular technology supplied by Vallourec

According to Vallourec, its tubular technologies play a central role in maintaining well integrity and long-term carbon containment at the project. The company stated that it delivered premium VAM® 21 connections installed on corrosion-resistant alloy pipe, which were qualified to meet the project’s technical requirements for carbon injection under demanding downhole conditions.


Tags: Tubing Tubular US South America Steelmaking Vallourec 

Similar articles

Vallourec to consolidate operations under one brand name

29 May | Steel News

Tenaris launches Fort St. John service center to support Montney OCTG operations

06 Feb | Steel News

Saudi Arabia’s East Pipes approves new pipe coating line in Dammam

20 Jan | Steel News

PT Krakatau Steel supplies over 80,000 mt of steel pipes for Dumai-Sei Mangkei pipeline project

13 Jan | Steel News

Vallourec secures major OCTG pipe contract for offshore project in Brazil

12 Jan | Steel News

Italy’s Saipem secures $425 million offshore contract for Sakarya gas field

05 Jan | Steel News

Local Chinese pipe prices stable or down slightly

11 Dec | Tube and Pipe

East Pipes secures $130 million contract in Saudi Arabia

08 Dec | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices stable or up slightly amid support from raw material prices

05 Dec | Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese steel pipe prices stable or fluctuate slightly as colder weather limits demand

20 Nov | Tube and Pipe