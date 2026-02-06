Tenaris launches Fort St. John service center to support Montney OCTG operations

Luxembourg-based steel tube producer Tenaris has officially launched its new service center in Fort St. John, British Columbia, strengthening its service footprint in Canada’s Montney Formation, one of North America’s largest natural gas regions.

Tenaris strengthens OCTG service network in Montney region

Tenaris stated that the Fort St. John service center, located in northeastern British Columbia, was completed on time and within budget following its announcement in June 2025, as previously reported by SteelOrbis. The facility is designed to serve oil and gas operators active in the Montney Formation, a key region supporting Canada’s LNG development.

The company explained that the site operates under its Rig Direct® service model, which provides OCTG pipe and accessories through a digitally integrated supply chain aimed at improving operational efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing well integrity for customers.

Tenaris underlined that the Fort St. John service center represents a $5 million investment. The facility has already received its first shipment of steel pipes from Tenaris’s Sault Ste. Marie Industrial Center, where all of the company’s steel pipes for the Canadian market are manufactured.