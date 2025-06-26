 |  Login 
Tenaris to build new service center in British Columbia

Thursday, 26 June 2025 11:40:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Luxembourg-based steel tube producer Tenaris has announced plans to construct a new service center in northeastern British Columbia, marking the company's continued expansion in Canada's energy sector. The center is designed to support drilling operations for key oil and gas customers working in the Montney formation.

The steel pipe manufacturer has signed a definitive agreement to purchase nine acres of land for the project, which will add 7,000 mt of storage capacity by the end of 2025. The land acquisition is expected to close in July, pending customary closing conditions.
 
The new British Columbia location represents Tenaris's third service center in Canada, joining existing facilities in Grande Prairie and Sherwood Park, Alberta. The addition strengthens the company's Canadian industrial presence, which already includes a major production hub in Sault Ste. Marie with an annual capacity of 620,000 mt of seamless and welded steel pipes.

