Tenaris to build new service center in British Columbia

Luxembourg-based steel tube producer Tenaris has announced plans to construct a new service center in northeastern British Columbia, marking the company's continued expansion in Canada's energy sector. The center is designed to support drilling operations for key oil and gas customers working in the Montney formation.

The steel pipe manufacturer has signed a definitive agreement to purchase nine acres of land for the project, which will add 7,000 mt of storage capacity by the end of 2025. The land acquisition is expected to close in July, pending customary closing conditions.