﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

UK’s TRA initiates tariff rate quota review on rebar from developing countries

Tuesday, 17 January 2023 11:38:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that it has initiated a tariff rate quota (TRQ) review on rebar imports, subject to the safeguard trade remedy measure for over 120 developing countries, to assess whether the exceptions for imports from developing countries need to be amended based on updated import data.

As a result of the review, the TRA can recommend that imports from a developing country are now subject to the measure if it establishes that imports from the developing country have increased, taking the country’s imports above the three percent threshold for exception from the measure. On the other hand, the authority can also recommend that a developing country which was previously within scope of the safeguard measure should now be excluded if its imports have dropped below three percent of total imports of the product entering the country. 

The TRA is also planning to initiate a review for other categories of steel.


Tags: Rebar Longs UK Europe Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Offers increase again for Brazilian rebar exports to South American countries

17 Jan | Longs and Billet

Local Indian rebar market rebounds after brief correction, mills hike base prices

17 Jan | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s rebar exports down 21.8 percent in January-November

17 Jan | Steel News

SteelOrbis’ 2023 Rebar & Wire Rod Conference Addresses Infrastructure, New Capacity, and Section 232

17 Jan | Steel News

US ITC votes to maintain AD/CVD orders on rebar from Japan, Taiwan and Turkey

16 Jan | Steel News

Tokyo Steel keeps local steel prices stable again for Feb, expects prices in Asia to rise

16 Jan | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese longs prices rise gradually, trading almost halted

16 Jan | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices move downwards

16 Jan | Longs and Billet

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 0.51 percent in early January

16 Jan | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 2.2 percent in early January

16 Jan | Steel News