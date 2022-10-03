UK proposes to extend AD duty on HFP rebar from China

Monday, 03 October 2022 11:54:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that it has proposed that the antidumping measures on imports of high fatigue performance (HFP) rebar from China should be extended.

Although the TRA’s initial findings indicated that keeping the measure could result in supply issues for HFP Rebar, as SteelOrbis previously reported, the authority now proposes to change its recommendation considering the import data and economic forecasts.

According to the initial findings, falling imports from Russia and Belarus could cause significant issues to the supply chain and have a damaging effect on the UK’s construction industry. Following publication of its initial findings, the TRA found that the falling levels of imports from Russia and Belarus were being compensated for by rising imports from other countries.