Ukraine’s Zaporizhkoks to allocate about $7.76 million to maintain its facilities in 2025

Ukraine-based Zaporizhkoks, a coke mill belonging to Metinvest group, has announced that in 2024 it allocated about UAH 321 million ($7.69 million) for a program of major overhauls of production facilities, as well as investment projects for labor safety, information technology, and social services. The figure is 25 percent higher year on year.

In 2024, the company overhauled the coke oven battery No. 2 and purchased a coke oven car to enhance the production capacity of the coke shop. Zaporizhkoks also upgraded coke ejector No. 3 in the coke shop and regenerator No. 11 in the desulphurization shop.

In 2025, the company plans to allocate UAH 324 million ($7.76 million) for a number of projects to maintain equipment.

“One of Zaporizhkoks’ key priorities last year and this year is to ensure the uninterrupted operation of its fixed assets to maintain the company’s performance in times of war. To this end, we continue to invest in programs to support key equipment and important repairs,” Oleksandr Bekhter, Zaporizhkoks CEO, said.