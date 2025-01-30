Ukraine’s Centravis plans to increase pipe production in 2025

In 2024, Ukraine-based seamless stainless steel pipe producer Centravis increased its pipe production by 12.6 percent year on year to 13,700 mt, according to local media reports. The company had reported a 12.0 percent increase in its production in 2023.

Centravis stated that its entire production was exported to 39 countries, with Oman, South Korea, Australia and Uruguay among them. In the meantime, in 2024 the company produced 28 mt of thick-walled pipes for US-based spacecraft company SpaceX, while it received an order for seamless pipes to be used in a new hydrogen plant in South Korea and it completed several large orders for the American market.

Meanwhile, Centravis CFO Alexandre Joseph stated that the company plans to invest €4 million in its production processes and to increase its pipe production to 15,000 mt this year.