 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ukraine’s...

Ukraine’s Centravis plans to increase pipe production in 2025

Thursday, 30 January 2025 14:20:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In 2024, Ukraine-based seamless stainless steel pipe producer Centravis increased its pipe production by 12.6 percent year on year to 13,700 mt, according to local media reports. The company had reported a 12.0 percent increase in its production in 2023.

Centravis stated that its entire production was exported to 39 countries, with Oman, South Korea, Australia and Uruguay among them. In the meantime, in 2024 the company produced 28 mt of thick-walled pipes for US-based spacecraft company SpaceX, while it received an order for seamless pipes to be used in a new hydrogen plant in South Korea and it completed several large orders for the American market.

Meanwhile, Centravis CFO Alexandre Joseph stated that the company plans to invest €4 million in its production processes and to increase its pipe production to 15,000 mt this year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Nippon Steel to supply low-carbon seamless line pipes to Singaporean distributor

30 Jan | Steel News

Voestalpine Tubulars puts new section rolling mill into operation

30 Jan | Steel News

US pipe markets reported steady to higher on rising flat steel prices, rising scrap values

29 Jan | Tube and Pipe

India’s Tata Steel develops steel pipes for hydrogen transportation

29 Jan | Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports up 16.1 percent in November from October

28 Jan | Steel News

US rig count decreases week-on-week and Canadian rig count increases

28 Jan | Steel News

India’s Jindal SAW Limited sees 5% decline in net profit in Q3 FY 2024-25

27 Jan | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 6.7 percent in November from October

24 Jan | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices remain mostly stable

24 Jan | Tube and Pipe

Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 70.9 percent in 2024

23 Jan | Steel News