Ukraine's scrap collectors urge government to lift export ban, propose 200,000 mt EU quota

Ukraine’s ferrous scrap collectors have called on the government to lift the country’s de facto ban on scrap exports and replace it with an annual export quota of 200,000 mt to the EU, arguing that the current restrictions are hurting the recycling sector, reducing tax revenues and limiting foreign currency earnings.

Speaking at a press conference organized by Interfax-Ukraine, Volodymyr Bublei, president of the Ukrainian Association of Secondary Metals (UAVtormet), said Ukraine’s crude steel production declined by six percent in the January-May period, while domestic scrap consumption fell by 7.6 percent to 604,000 mt. He stated that the export restrictions have depressed domestic scrap prices, resulting in an estimated €60 million loss in foreign exchange revenue and lower tax income.

According to Bublei, scrap is currently sold on the domestic market at around $160-165/mt, compared to approximately $360/mt offered by EU buyers. He called for a government-led review of the country’s scrap supply-demand balance and opposed plans to increase VAT on scrap transactions.

Industry representatives also highlighted the operational impact of the export restrictions. Ukrmet-Invest said it has laid off 150 employees and significantly reduced procurement volumes, while UKRMET stated that it had closed two terminals, a port and 10 collection sites since the introduction of the measures. Both companies backed the introduction of a 200,000 mt annual export quota for EU-bound shipments.

Ukraine introduced a zero export quota for ferrous scrap from January 1, 2026, after the Ministry of Economy moved to curb exports following a sharp increase in overseas shipments. In 2025, the country’s scrap exports rose by 45.3 percent year on year to 448,685 mt, generating $131.9 million, with Poland, Greece and Italy remaining the main destinations.