 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ukraine’s...

Ukraine’s Metsys starts construction of production complex near Kyiv

Tuesday, 07 July 2026 11:22:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian steel products manufacturer Metsys LLC has started construction of the first phase of its new production and warehouse complex in the Brovary district near Kyiv, as part of its long-term plan to expand industrial production capacities.

The project will be developed on a 10-hectare land plot over the next decade and will include eight construction phases, with total production and warehouse space exceeding 60,000 square meters. The company said the investment will transform a former illegal landfill into a modern industrial site for steel and aluminum processing.

The new complex will allow Metsys to expand its production of metal systems and related products for office, residential and industrial construction, including stamped, cold-formed and extruded products made of metals and, in some cases, polymers and concrete.

Metsys’ development is supported by its trading house Namato and a network of more than 100 trading, installation and design organizations. The company currently produces steel profiles at leased facilities, exports around 40 percent of its output and aims to reach 1,000 mt per month in production by the end of 2026.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts production decrease in H1 2026

02 Jul | Steel News

Metinvest secures €20 million financing for renewable energy investment

29 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine’s total steel exports down four percent in Jan-May 2026

18 Jun | Steel News

Ukrainian steelmakers fear severe impact from upcoming EU safeguard measures

09 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine reports 6.1 percent decrease in pig iron output for Jan-May 2026

09 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts production decrease in Jan-May 2026

02 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine extends AD duty on seamless hot-deformed steel pipes from China

02 Jun | Steel News

Interpipe CEO: EU quota cuts risk worsening Ukraine steel crisis

01 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine explores British Steel rail supplies to strengthen railway infrastructure

21 May | Steel News

Ukraine’s total steel exports down 9.2 percent in Jan-Apr 2026

18 May | Steel News