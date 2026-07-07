Ukraine’s Metsys starts construction of production complex near Kyiv

Ukrainian steel products manufacturer Metsys LLC has started construction of the first phase of its new production and warehouse complex in the Brovary district near Kyiv, as part of its long-term plan to expand industrial production capacities.

The project will be developed on a 10-hectare land plot over the next decade and will include eight construction phases, with total production and warehouse space exceeding 60,000 square meters. The company said the investment will transform a former illegal landfill into a modern industrial site for steel and aluminum processing.

The new complex will allow Metsys to expand its production of metal systems and related products for office, residential and industrial construction, including stamped, cold-formed and extruded products made of metals and, in some cases, polymers and concrete.

Metsys’ development is supported by its trading house Namato and a network of more than 100 trading, installation and design organizations. The company currently produces steel profiles at leased facilities, exports around 40 percent of its output and aims to reach 1,000 mt per month in production by the end of 2026.