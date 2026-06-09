Ukraine reports 6.1 percent decrease in pig iron output for Jan-May 2026

In May this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 634,400 mt, up by 14.5 percent month on month and down by 1.6 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production rose by 21.7 percent compared to the previous month and dropped by one percent year on year to 629,400 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 537,800 mt, moving up by 16.7 percent month on month and by 2.5 percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the first five months of 2026, Ukraine produced 2.88 million mt of pig iron, down by 6.1 percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 2.99 million, dropping by 0.6 percent, and rolled steel production was 2.34 million mt, decreasing by 6.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis.